FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders pulled off a strange save at a Salvation Army location in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the Salvation Army along West Broward Boulevard, near Northwest 14th Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m., Friday.

Officials said they received calls of sounds coming from a clothing donation box.

When crews cracked open the box, they found a man crouched inside.

It remains unclear how he managed to get in there.

Crews pulled the man out of the box and took him to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

