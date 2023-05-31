PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Things got wild when a crafty coyote, unofficially named “Wile E.”, decided to crash the aviation party and take a leisurely stroll on the tarmac at North Perry Airport.

The daring canine turned heads, leaving airport staff and wildlife enthusiasts in awe.

Wile E. showed no fear as he roamed around the airfield, unfazed by the planes coming and going.

The escapade took place early Wednesday morning, injecting some much-needed excitement into the otherwise routine airport hustle.

Swift to respond, the airport security team promptly sprang into action, temporarily halting airport operations in their pursuit of the nimble intruder.

Officials and animal control were called in to handle the situation, but catching Wile E. turned into a real cat-and-mouse game … or rather, a coyote-and-human one.

After an exhilarating chase that left onlookers in awe, the agile coyote found a home in a sewer drain, evading capture.

With the sun rising higher in the sky, North Perry Airport resumed business as usual, albeit with occasional chuckles about “coyote traffic control.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.