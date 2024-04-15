COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Cooper City delivered a sign of respect for a beloved school principal.

City officials co-designated Southeast Lake Boulevard as Robert Beckler Boulevard after the late leader of Embassy Lakes Elementary.

On Monday, the city hosted a street sign unveiling ceremony.

Beckler spent more than 35 years serving at Broward County schools. He spent most of that time at Embassy Lakes.

He passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer.

