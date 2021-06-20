FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As a devastated community grapples with the aftermath of what police described as a tragic accident at a Pride parade in Fort Lauderdale, investigators have identified the driver and victims involved in the crash.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver was participating in Wilton Manors’ Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival when he lost control of his truck and plowed through the crowd at the beginning of the event’s twilight parade, along the 1700 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a man was killed and two others were injured. They have identified the deceased victim as James Fahy and the surviving victims as Jerry Vroegh and Gary Keating.

Police have identified the driver as Fred Johnson, Jr.

Investigators called the incident a horrific accident.

Police provided the update one day after dozens of mourners gathered at the Sunshine Cathedral to take part in a community vigil, Sunday evening.

“It is important that we come together as a community to celebrate who we are,” said Rev. Dr. Durrell Watkins.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis joined leaders of the LGBTQ community to grieve the life lost.

Within minutes of the crash, Trantalis called the incident a terrorist attack against the LGBTQ community. He has since walked back his initial statements.

“I regret the fact that I said it was a terrorist attack because we found out that it was not,” Trantalis said.

“Knowing it was an accident, I think, really makes it more digestible,” said Daniel Squillace.

Squillace owns the Fort Lauderdale Gardner Center, where the truck came to a crashing stop.

His cameras caught most of the event.

While he now has thousands of dollars worth of damage to worry about, he said it doesn’t even compare to the grief that those impacted are now feeling.

“It’s an emotion that just stops everything. Makes you realize what really matters,” Squillace said.

Johnson, Jr. sent a statement saying in part, “This was a horrible accident, and I send my sincere regrets to all those impacted by this tragic event. I love my Chorus family and the community and would never do anything to intentionally hurt or harm anyone. Please know that I hold my fellow Chorus member, Jim Fahy, in my heart forever and offer my condolences to his friends and family.”

