FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of volunteers gathered in Fort Lauderdale to pack up gift bags filled with food for Children Diagnostic & Treatment Center’s 29th annual donation event.

The gift bags filled at Saturday’s event are set to be delivered to disadvantaged families and children who have special healthcare needs.

“As you can see behind me, we have lots of wonderful volunteers and community partners helping us to fill the bags,” said Ana Calderon Randazzo, Executive Director of the Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center, “and they’re going station by station, and then they’re bringing them over to set them down and getting all ready for tomorrow, where we have even more wonderful volunteers from our community who signed up to deliver these meals, including a frozen turkey, to 13 of our neediest families.”

The event will continue Sunday as the center partners will personally deliver more items to families in need.

This year’s event has been broken up into two days and adjusted to meet social distancing guidelines.

