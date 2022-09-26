FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department received a call from a passerby regarding a small child who appeared to be walking alone.

They found them around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

Officers are now with the child in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast Sixth Street.

They believe the child is five to six years old, wearing a gray tank top, blue underwear and no shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this child should call 911 immediately.

