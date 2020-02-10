Chain-reaction crash in Pompano Beach sends van into storefront; 3 hurt

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A van came crashing into a storefront in Pompano Beach after a driver fell asleep at the wheel and triggered a chain-reaction crash.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the corner of Sample Road and North Federal Highway, just after 2:40 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the driver dozed off causing a crash that included six other vehicles. One of these vehicles, a van, went through a glass window of a vacant, unoccupied business.

Paramedics have transported three people to Broward Health North with minor injuries.

The driver who fell asleep was checked out at the scene by crews but was not hurt.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.