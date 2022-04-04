DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alarming attack took place at a Davie veterinary clinic after someone was caught on camera shooting and killing a dog inside a kennel.

Surveillance video shows the shooting that took place at Aycock Veterinary Clinic along the 5400 block of Sterling Road, at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

#BOLO: #DaviePD's Criminal Investigations Division is requesting public help in identifying this individual.

An unknown white male, approximately 5'10" to 6'0" in his early 20s, approached the kennel and shot a boarded female dog multiple times.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/l8PyM6UjKz — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) April 5, 2022

“[The gunman fired] a total of seven shots and just walked out, like nothing happened,” said Daniel Perez, the dog’s owner.

Matilda the dog was killed inside of a locked kennel.

The canine was inside one of the kennels, which are accessible to anyone who walks through a parking lot just off of Sterling Road.

For years, Matilda would be dropped off at the clinic by her owner, who would then go to work.

“A mix of a Lab and a pointer,” said Perez.

Perez is an emergency medical technician for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and a U.S. Army Reserves master sergeant.

To Perez, Matilda wasn’t just a best friend and loyal companion, but a therapy dog, even though she was never formally trained.

“She knew when I was down, she knew when I was depressed,” said Perez.

Perez said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder from what he’s experienced in combat on tours in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. He said Matilda did what his Veterans Affairs doctors could not.

“She would push me, force me to pet her, and by petting her, I’ll be relaxed,” said Perez.

Perez told 7News that Matilda was the only dog here during the shooting. He believes this to be a random crime.

“Because he was kicking the fence, she started barking,” said Perez.

Security footage shows the unknown shooter first taking videos and photos. He then noticed the cameras and covered his head with his hood before shooting the animal and eventually running off.

Davie officers are investigating, while Perez remains in mourning.

“He’s gonna do it again,” said Perez. “He might as well did it before, because he looks like he did something like this before. He knew what he was doing.”

Officials at the clinic said they’re in mourning as well, adding they loved Matilda and cared for her for many years.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Davie Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.