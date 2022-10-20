NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An owner noticed something wrong with her pet and what vets found broke her heart.

A cat struggling to walk and in pain, her North Lauderdale owner first noticed a change in the cat named Gray last week.

“I finally discovered that she had what looked like an entry wound,” said Ami Lopez.

Lopez, who has cared for Gray for the past seven years, headed to the vet to learn the cat had been shot.

“They confirmed it with an X-ray that there was a bullet lodged in her chest that had fractured her arm,” said Lopez.

Wednesday night, Gray finally got the help she needed.

Unfortunately, her right front leg couldn’t be saved because the bullet shattered her bone.

“You can’t really fix that, the pieces were too small, so amputation was the right call by the surgeon,” said Dr. Mike Tenzer, of Mobile Animal Surgical Hospital.

Veterinarian Dr. Tenzer will oversee Gray’s recovery.

“It’s fortunate for the kitty that a group of people got together to get the kitty taken care of because the kitty will do great,” he said.

The cat was able to get the costly treatment and is now resting comfortably thanks to the folks with Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation.

“I just felt bad for her. It’s just hard to see them go through so much at the hands of people,” said Gina Vlasek, of Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation. “People who are cruel like this are capable of much worse in our society.”

Which is why the person who made the discovery also filed a police report.

“There’s no telling who did it, but I know that it’s somebody close by,” said Lopez.

Lopez said Gray rarely roamed far from home, staying close to her siblings.

She says she’s confident a neighbor in the area of Forest Boulevard and Rock Island Road is responsible for shooting her cat.

“The next thing we know, it could be a person,” said Lopez. “Cats are defenseless and animals are defenseless, and poor Gray did not deserve this.”

Once it’s healed, the cat will have to be an inside cat and will be looking for a new home.

If you would like to adopt Gray or contribute to her recovery, click here.

If you have any information on the shooter, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

