DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car careened into a business in Deerfield Beach, ending up inside the storefront.

7SkyForce hovered above the Vitamin Shoppe along South Federal Highway, near Southeast Second Court, after the vehicle was removed, Thursday afternoon.

The black Mercedes-Benz that smashed into the store was later towed away, while the driver sat near the business.

No one was hurt.

