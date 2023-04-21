POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars used a car to crash into a building along the 1300 block of Southwest First Court, just off West Atlantic Boulevard. The incident happened on Friday, just before 3 a.m., and the manager of the business said the vehicle rammed into the property in an attempt to steal guns.

The manager of the Declaration Defense gun range said a driver tried to smash their way into the gated section of the business to create an opening to steal the supplies inside. According to the manager, when the burglar crashed into the building, the vehicle became stuck, which led the criminals to flee on foot empty-handed.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and has since contacted crews to tow away the damaged car. Deputies searched the car wreck and building for clues.

Video footage displayed the damage that showed a gate far from its original placement and rubble from the crash on the floor of the gun range.

Investigations are currently underway to determine the people involved in the crime. 7News has reached out to officials for more information.

