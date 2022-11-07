LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Izaya Cummings was last seen in the 3400 block of Northwest 50th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Cummings stands at about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Cummings whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

