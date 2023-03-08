WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was hit with gunfire when a car pulls into a neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on Feb 7, near the 3700 block of Southwest 32nd Street in West Park.

Footage shows a man getting out of the passenger side door. The shooter is then seen making their way toward a nearby residence and firing approximately 10 rounds.

Then they are seen fleeing in a light-colored four-door Sedan.

No one was hurt during the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Evelyn Rotella at 954-321-4162 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

