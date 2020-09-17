BSO forms social justice task force amid community outreach, reform efforts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is responding to calls for change in an effort to better serve the community, and the focus is around accountability.

At a news conference held Thursday, officials with the law enforcement agency announced they have formed a new social justice task force comprised of nearly two dozen members.

“[There are] things that we can do to help respond more effectively to the community’s expectation when it comes to use of force,” said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

“When small things go unchecked, that’s when they become major,” said BSO Capt. Renee Peterson.

Peterson will lead the team. It includes lawyers, community leaders and members of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We want to be on the forefront so, not if, but when something does happen, we have a coalition of people to call together and stand shoulder to shoulder with,” said Peterson.

The new task force comes after protesters took to the streets across the country and in South Florida to demand change in police departments.

Members of the task force said part of their mission will include working with local and state lawmakers to create real changes.

“We’re going to be a voice as to what we see the reforms that need to be made,” said former Broward Circuit Judge Julio Gonzales.

From looking at policies within the department to focusing on certain cases, members of the task force hope it will add a level of transparency and provide an outlet for community members to force change.

“There have been no limits placed on what we can say,” said Nik Harris. “We come from all aspects of the community, and we look forward to addressing these issues before they are issues.”

The task force has already held an orientation. Members said they plan to meet at least every other month.

