DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have located an 87-year-old man after he was reported missing in Dania Beach.

Officials said George Doughty had been last seen on Saturday around 10 a.m. on the 1000 block of Southeast Third Avenue.

Doughty stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, he had last seen driving a silver 2008 Chrysler Sebring.

Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed he has been found.

