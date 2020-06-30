BSO donates $100K to Feeding South Florida amid pandemic

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Feeding South Florida has received a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic, in the form of a large donation from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The agency donated $100,000 to the organization, based in Pembroke Park, Tuesday.

The money comes from BSO’s Law Enforcement Trust Fund, which is funded by the seizure and forfeiture of contraband used in the commission of crimes.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said the donation is part of BSO’s ongoing commitment to provide groceries to those in need.

“We looked at the opportunity that exists for us to use our law enforcement trust fund to help introduce more funding so that we can supply food services to all of Broward County and keep this effort going to help minimize the burden on our community,” he said.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Vélez expressed his gratitude for the generous gesture.

“If it wasn’t for our law enforcement officials here in Broward County, we wouldn’t be able to serve hundreds of thousands of individuals that have really relied on our services,” he said.

The money will go toward paying for food, transportation, warehouse space and the workers needed for the distribution of more than 700,000 meals.

