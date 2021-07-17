DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and another person were taken to the hospital following an early morning crash in Dania Beach.

According to investigators, the deputy was sitting in their marked SUV along South Federal Highway, near Southwest 12th Street, when another vehicle hit them from behind, just before 2:50 a.m., Saturday.

Rescue crews transported the deputy and the driver involved to an nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BSO continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.