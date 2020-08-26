BSO arrests 3 men in drug bust in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A big bust by the Broward Sheriff’s Office took drugs off the streets of Dania Beach.

Deputies seized a gun, $5,500 in cash, and more than eight pounds of marijuana from a home near North Federal Highway and Northeast Third Street, Monday afternoon.

They initially rushed to the home for a domestic violence call.

Three suspects — Kevin Murray, Demerian Hudson and Jaamin Tyndale — were arrested.

They face several charges.

Murray faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

