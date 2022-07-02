DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department celebrated the grand opening of a new fire station in Deerfield Beach.

The newly built facility replaces the former fire station, which was located outside city limits.

The new location is expected to reduce emergency response times in the city’s southwestern corridor.

Fire Station 51 has several amenities, including a kitchen, exercise room, private sleeping quarters and an emergency generator.

