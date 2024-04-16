FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss controversial topics, with significant monetary decisions on the table that could impact both public school teachers and charter schools.

The board is set to deliberate on two issues: a potential rollback of previously approved pay raises for teachers and a substantial payout to local charter schools. This meeting could create tensions with the Broward Teachers Unions and those favoring charter schools. At the heart of the discussions is the potential retraction of $37 million in teacher raises and funding for charter schools.

The board initially agreed to a salary increase of 3.96% for teachers earlier this year, but now faces budget constraints that have led some members to propose equal pay across all district employees.

All this comes in the midst of the board battling a lawsuit by some charter schools ,which argue they were shortchanged from the district by a 2018 tax referendum. Although the board voted last month to resolve lawsuit, district lawyers issued a memo stating the charter schools were not entitled to the the funds.

Now some are looking to fire the district’s General Counsel. The motion, introduced by board member Daniel Foganholi, was poorly received by several board members.

“The General Counsel has undertaken certain actions independently, which have led to unfavorable outcomes for the School District,” he said.

This comes as Governor Ron DeSantis pushes an education bill that streamlines the process of converting failing public schools into charter schools.

“If you have a school that is getting F grades, uh we need to remediate very quickly, he said in a press conference. “If you drag your feet for three or four years, those are three or four years of students that are not getting the type of education that they should be getting.”

The Miami-Dade Public Schools responded to the Florida governor’s push.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is grateful to the Florida legislature for their recognition of the need to review and streamline requirements related to our public schools. Many of the changes made during this session will increase efficiencies around our business operations. Miami-Dade Public Schools

The outcomes of the meeting, beginning at 8:45 a.m., could affect the educational landscape in Broward County.

