Broward Humane Society hosts Valentine’s-themed Adopt a Sweetheart event

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Love is in the air this holiday weekend during the Humane Society of Broward County’s annual Adopt a Sweetheart event.

The adoption kennel on Anglers Avenue and Griffin Road in Dania Beach opened up at 10 a.m. on Friday for those wanting to find a new valentine.

Those looking for a new feline friend can take a quick stroll down to the “Tunnel of Love,” where they can find a cat to cuddle.

Those yearning for a playful pooch to call their own can head to “Lovers Lane” to find the different varieties of dogs.

“We have a lot of big dogs. I would say probably around 50 pounds plus, so If you’re a big dog lover than it’s a great weekend to come out,” said Humane Society of Broward spokesperson Cherie Wachter.

Two visitors said they came to the event without a dog and left with a “fur-ever” friend.

“We’ve been looking for a dog. We had one that passed away a little bit ago, and we would prefer to adopt then to go and buy a dog,” said one of the new owners, “so we got Rubio here. He seems to be the perfect fit for us, very sweet dog.”

There are currently more than 100 pets looking for love at the center. Officials decided to throw in an extra deal for this weekend’s event.

“If you adopt a pet that’s 1 year of age or older, the adoption fee is half price,” said Wachter.

Regular adoption fees for pets over a year are $125 for dogs and $30 for cats, but with help from supporting businesses, sales like these allow pet owners to focus on what’s really important when they bring their new friend home.

“Thanks to BrightStar Credit Union, we have select pets whose adoption fees are underwritten, so that just means more money to spend on goodies and treats for them before they go home,” said Wachter.

Adopt a Sweetheart resumes Sunday for one more day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

