FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after someone hacked into Broward Health’s network and accessed employee and patient data, officials with the healthcare system said.

In a statement issued Saturday, a spokesperson said the hacker “gained entry gained entry to the Broward Health network through the office of a third-party medical provider, who is permitted access to the system to provide healthcare services.”

Officials said the security breach took place Oct. 19.

The spokesperson wrote, “Broward Health discovered the intrusion … and promptly contained the incident, notified the FBI and the Department of Justice, and engaged an independent cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation.”

Officials said there is no evidence indicating any of the information accessed by the hacker has been misused.

The data includes “name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial or bank account information, Social Security number, insurance information and account number, medical information including history, condition, treatment and diagnosis, medical record number, driver’s license number and email address.”

The spokesperson wrote, “Broward Health has implemented enhanced security protocols to prevent future threats, including a required password reset for all employees [and] multi-factor authentication for all users of its systems.”

