PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been five years since a gunman opened fire in Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and took the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

On Tuesday, all Broward County Public Schools are set to hold a moment of silence for the victims of the massacre.

The community will be holding events throughout South Florida to remember those lost in the tragedy that has affected so many lives and as people show their support, the families of the victims will be holding their own gatherings.

“We’re going to be there, remembering all the great times we had with Alex and missing him,” said Max Schachter.

Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg lost their daughter, Jaimie, who loved to dance.

“Tuesday, we’re going to spend time with my daughter at the cemetery privately, which is how we’ve done it every year,” said Fred.

Tony and Jennifer Montalto lost their daughter and always miss her.

“Every day is tough for our family,” said Tony. “We miss Gina constantly. Her laugh, her interaction with us, her hugs.”

As the victim’s families mourn their loved ones, they have turned their pain into purpose honoring their loved ones through work and advocacy.

Tony runs Stand With Parkland and has given out scholarships in her daughter’s name.

“It’s about helping to keep Gina’s light shining,” he said. “She was so positive, loving and caring. We want her helpful nature to continue on.”

Max started Safe Schools for Alex which provides a clearing house for parents to check on the safety of their child’s school.

“Not just after the shooting. Every morning, we need to think about how we can make our school safer.

Fred started an organization that helps students receive college scholarships and continues to fight for gun legislation.

“We passed for the very first time, gun legislation in this country, for the first time in like 30 years,” he said.

Tom and Gena Hoyer started a foundation in honor of their son, Luke, to provide sporting equipment to children in foster care.

Manuel and Patricia Oliver used art to honor their son, Joaquin and started a foundation to raise awareness about mass shootings.

“No amount of money will ever be as, in any way, equal to that pain and suffering that more than 45,000 families every year have to go through,” said Manuel.

Tony said the families work to keep their loved one’s light shining in this world.

“As the commemoration comes around this time of year, the rest of the world feels it more, but we still feel the same that we do every day,” said Tony.

Broward County students will be taking part in a day of love and service and at 10:17 a.m., there will be a moment of silence in all Broward County schools.

