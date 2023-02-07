FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tuesday morning marked the end for the Broward County school board’s superintendent. Dr. Vickie Cartwright after she attended her final school board meeting.

After a tumultuous and short tenure as superintendent, Cartwright and the board agreed to a deal in which she would resign.

The only hiccup during the meeting was that the board wanted to send Cartwright away with less money. They took away roughly $90,000 that she was set to make as part of their separation agreement in consulting fees.

Her final deal to leave the Broward County School Board was roughly $266,000.

“I’m writing to inform you of my resignation as superintendent of Broward County Public Schools effective immediately Feb. 7, 2023,” Cartwright said. “It has been an honor to serve students, families, teachers, administrators, staff and the community of Broward County.”

The move comes after months of uncertainty and an attempt from school board members appointed by Gov. DeSantis to get her fired.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school board appointed Dr. Valerie Wanza, Cartwright’s associate, as acting interim superintendent as they work to name an interim superintendent during their search for a permanent one.

The board also voted to give teachers across the district raises.

Those raises could be anywhere from 3% to 5% increase.

