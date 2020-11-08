Broward County Public Schools cancels online, in-person classes on Monday due to Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools has cancelled both in-person and online classes on Monday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Eta’s arrival.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie announced that due to Florida Power and Light’s concern “for the increasing & sustained winds from [Tropical Storm Eta] which will which will cause widespread outages & disruption to [Broward Schools], there will be no eLearning instruction on Mon. Nov 9, and all BCPS schools & admin offices will be closed.”

Based upon FPL’s expressed concerns for the increasing & sustained winds from #TropicalStormEta , which will cause widespread outages & disruption to @browardschools , there will be no eLearning instruction on Mon. Nov 9, and all BCPS schools & admin offices will be closed. pic.twitter.com/dPwTG1TSx2 — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020

The district initially cancelled in-person classes and was going to switch to online instruction.

All extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

It has not yet been confirmed whether students will go back to in-person learning on Tuesday.

