Boys and Girls Club of Broward honors Rick Case at 24th Dunn’s Run

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Broward County paid tribute to the late Rick Case with an event in his name.

More than 650 people participated in the 24th annual “Run for Rick” Dunn’s Run in Deerfield Beach, Sunday.

The race was dedicated to Case, who donated and supported the Boys and Girls Club for more than 30 years.

7News cameras captured Raquel Case with Rick Case Auto Group as she presented participants with medals at a dealership in Sunrise.

“This Dunn’s Run is a record fundraising event with over 650 virtual runners, and it raised over $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities,” she said.

The event featured a 5-mile run and a 5K walk-run, allowing the community to participate in person or online at home.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.