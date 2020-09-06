Boil water notice issued in Fort Lauderdale after main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Fort Lauderdale has issued a boil water notice for emergency repairs to a 16-inch water main break, effective Sunday.

The notice comes after the main broke near Bayview Drive and Northeast 37th Street.

The notice affects residents living on Northeast 38th Street, on Northeast 33rd Court, the Intracoastal Waterway and Bayview Drive, including the Coral Ridge Country Club.

Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled. However, they may use bottled water as an alternative.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

