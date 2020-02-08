Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Fort Lauderdale have issued a precautionary boil water advisory after another water main ruptured.

Crews on Saturday were making repairs to the submerged 16-inch water main in the south fork of the New River, near Southwest Seventh Street.

Officials said residents who live near the rupture, including portions of the Riverside Park and Tarpon River neighborhoods, will experience low or no water pressure while the repair work is being done.

The boil water notice extends from the north fork of the New River south to Davie Boulevard, and from Tarpon River west to Southwest 15th Avenue.

Residents within this area are advised to boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

Residents with further questions may call the city’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.