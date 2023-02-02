FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools officials have reached a deal on the outgoing superintendent’s exit.

Both sides have negotiated the financial terms for Dr. Vickie Cartwright’s separation agreement, officials said Thursday.

The deal includes payments for 20 weeks of unused vacation and sick time, 20 weeks of severance pay and a 60-day salary for staying on to consult and guide her replacement. They’ve also reimbursed her attorney’s fees.

The total package amounts to more than $365,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.