AutoNation sends care bags to women fighting breast cancer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - AutoNation is driven to support women with breast cancer, and they had a professional driver racing to help them deliver the items they need to cope with treatment.

Care bags filled with goodies are heading out to breast cancer patients.

“We put in blankets. Things that people will need going through chemo,” said Susan Miller, AutoNation associate and breast cancer survivor.

AutoNation already sent out more than 2,000 of them.

“I think it really cheers them up knowing that we’re thinking about them,” Miller said.

Usually, Autonation associates personally hand-deliver the goods, but because of the pandemic, things are different this year.

“Everyone’s been touched by cancer one way or another, so we’re just trying to do our part,” Miller said.

One of those people doing their part is 2014 Indy 500 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay. He said he’s been involved with the team at AutoNation for years.

“Obviously represent them on the racetrack, off the racetrack and on the racetrack. We use Motorsports to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer,” he said.

Hunter-Reay has a personal and painful connection to the cause.

“Unfortunately, I lost my mother to cancer, and that really impacted me,” he said.

Through their DRV PNK Initiative, the company partners with various cancer charities to raise and donate money to cancer research and treatment. So far, they’ve donated $25 million.

“It’s amazing what they’re doing, because I have been affected personally by it because I had breast cancer,” Miller said.

The bags that 7News cameras captured being packed were part of the last batch. The rest of the bags have already been shipped out to hospitals across the country.

