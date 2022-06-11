POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a 38-year-old man who went missing from Pompano Beach. 

According to detectives, Jermaine Bowens was last seen around 12:30 a.m., Saturday, near the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Bowens stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black shoes.

According to investigators, Bowens suffers from a condition that requires medication. 

Anyone with information on Bowens’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

