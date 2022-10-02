NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took at least two people to the hospital with burns after they were involved in a fiery crash in North Lauderdale.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the the three-vehicle collision along State Road 7, south of Kimberly Boulevard, just after 5 a.m., Saturday.

Two of the vehicles involved caught fire after impact.

Maribel Castro, the driver of the vehicle that did not ignite, said she’s thankful to be OK.

“I was just coming out of work, and I was in line at the light when I saw the impact of my car being hit,” she said. “I didn’t see where the cars came from, I just saw that it was on fire. That”s all I saw.”

The injured victims suffered second-degree burns. They were transported to Broward Health North for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.