After quakes, rescue animals from Puerto Rico shelters flown to FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Animals from Puerto Rico are getting a new leash on life in South Florida after a series of earthquakes rocked the island.

Wings of Rescue partnered with GreaterGood.org and The Sato Project to fly more than 115 rescued animals to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Sunday morning.

Organizers said this is the first of several relief flights.

The animals come from two shelters in Puerto Rico that are now damaged and overcrowded.

Between 25 and 30 cats and dogs will be picked up by the Humane Society of Broward County. Others were taken to Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Delaware and St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey.

