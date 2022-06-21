PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential predator has been arrested.

The suspect, 22-year-old Yakine Jones, is accused of offering to pay a 14-year-old girl for oral sex.

“Court’s reviewed probable cause affidavit, and the court does note the serious nature of the charges, the facts,” said a judge, during a hearing Tuesday.

The incident took place at a park near Northwest 46th Avenue in Plantation.

Jones faces multiple charges and is being held on a $40,000 bond.

