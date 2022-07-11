PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police and fire rescue arrived to the scene of a crash that resulted in multiple injuries.

The incident happened near the intersection of Sheridan Street and Dykes Road, Monday afternoon.

Two vehicles, a service truck and a pick-up truck, were involved in the crash.

A total of four men were injured in the crash.

Two of them were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with traumatic injuries, while the other two suffered minor injuries and were transported to Memorial Hospital West.

One of the patients had to be extricated from their vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital.

All four patients sustained injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Sheridan Street and Dykes Road were shut down in all four directions but the intersection has since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.