4 hospitalized, several in custody after BSO-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies took several people into custody after, authorities said, deputies exchanged gunfire with the subjects during a traffic stop in Pompano Beach, sending four people to the hospital.

According to investigators, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle with a stolen tag along A1A, just north of Atlantic Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the driver did not stop, and shortly after, the occupants inside the vehicle shot multiple times at the deputies, who returned fire.

Authorities said the subjects fled the scene toward Deerfield Beach.

Their flight from the law came to an end in front of the Deerfield Beach Fire Station on Southeast 21st Avenue and First Street, where, officials said, they were apprehended.

Video recorded by a witness captured deputies taking the subjects into custody.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported four people to Broward Health North for treatment.

Officials said one of the subjects suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. No deputies were injured.

Investigators said two of the subjects have out-of-state warrants for felony possession of a firearm.

