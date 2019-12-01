3 transported to hospital after Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews responded to a car collision that injured several people in Fort Lauderdale.

The collision happened at the intersection of 19th Street and Northwest 31st Avenue just before 3 a.m., Sunday.

The crash involved two cars. One of the vehicles involved, a black sedan, was split in half as a result.

A concrete pole was also split leaving traffic lights and road signs misplaced.

Officials have shut down the roads in the area.

According to officials, three people were transported to the hospital.

Two persons were taken to Broward Health and the other to Plantation General Hospital.

One victim was admitted with life threatening injuries, while the others are in critical but stable condition.

Officials have not revealed the cause of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.