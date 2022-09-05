LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Broward County after shots were fired at Boyd Anderson High School.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting, shortly before 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

“I heard something that sounded like fireworks, but my brain said ‘no that wasn’t fireworks,'” said a mother. “The next thing I hear is a bunch of sirens and the helicopter.”

This mother who lives nearby heard the shots, but did not want to go on camera. Her son goes to the school.

“You’re sending your kid to be safe, and then you got to worry about them not coming home,” she said.

Rescue crews took three juveniles to the hospital after, authorities said, they came under fire during a sporting event at the high school.

Paramedics transported all three victims to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

