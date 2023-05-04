HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took three people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle pileup in Hallandale Beach

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the four-vehicle crash, Thursday morning.

Investigators said a pickup truck was heading southbound on A1A when it collided with three cars on the intersection with La Mer Drive, just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Cameras showed a red sedan wedged under the pickup truck, as well as a silver sedan that was completely wrecked.

Paramedics transported the victims to Aventura Hospital. Two of them are listed in critical condition.

Ocean Drive remains closed between Hallandale Beach Boulevard and La Mer Drive. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.