3 crooks swapped barcodes for lower values at Pembroke Pines Target

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying three subjects who were caught stealing from a Target at different times.

The thefts occurred at the Target located at 11253 Pines Blvd., between July and September 2019.

At around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, the male crook selected nearly $143 worth of items and swapped the original barcodes with ones from drinkware items worth 79 cents each at the self-checkout counter, paying only $1.58 for each item.

He left the store without attempting to pay the full price for the items.

Multiple times throughout September, two female subjects picked up merchandise worth a total of $839 and swapped the UPC barcodes for a lower value when conducting transactions at the self-checkout counter.

They left the store without paying full price for the items. They had minor children with them at the time of the thefts.

If you have any information regarding the thefts and recognize of the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

