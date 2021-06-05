HILLSBORO BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Three men were taken to the hospital after, authorities said, they were struck in Hillsboro Beach while riding their bicycles.

Hillsboro Beach Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 900 block of Hillsboro Mile, at around 9:30 a.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, a 2018 Honda CR-V was involved in a collision with the three bicyclists, who were heading northbound on Hillsboro Mile.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. Their conditions are unknown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

A portion of Hillsboro Mile was temporarily shut down while authorities investigated the crash.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

