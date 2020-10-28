21-year-old man murdered in Sunrise road rage shooting

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who murdered a 21-year-old man in a road rage shooting in Sunrise.

The shots rang out near the intersection of Knob Hill Road and Sunrise Boulevard, Friday, after the victim and his co-worker were heading north on Hiatus Road when, according to police, they accidentally cut off the subject.

The subject then started following the man and his co-worker and opened fire at their vehicle.

The bullets struck the victim, who was a passenger of the car, and he was driven to a 7-Eleven gas station on the Sunset Strip where he was then rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. He did not survive.

Police have released security footage from an apartment complex showing the light-colored pickup truck that sped off after the shooting and has yet to be found.

Police also released a photo of the victim, identified as Terrence Getter.

If you have any information about the shooter’s whereabouts and recognize the pickup truck, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.