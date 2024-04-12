COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested following a stunning crime at a South Florida condominium.

Coconut Police Police said that a building manager and director of security who were employed by a Coconut Creek retirement community were arrested for allegedly stealing from one of its residents.

Wynmoor Village is a retirement community with over 9,000 residents.

O’Neil Elliott, the 43-year-old director of security, and condo building manager, Donald Fitch, 75, were both charged with burglary after allegedly entering the unit of a man who was transported from Wynmoor Village to the hospital after a slip and fall accident on March 15.

“The victim had a medical emergency, had to go to the hospital for a little while,” said Scotty Leaman, Coconut Creek Police Department.

Coconut Creek Police accuse them of entering the apartment of an elderly resident after he was taken to the hospital under the pretense of securing a firearm.

The police report details that Fitch told Elliott “he heard a rumor that the victim had an issue involving a gun.”

Fitch and Elliott searched the victim’s car and condo unit for the gun but they weren’t able to retrieve it.

Neither man had any authorization to enter the apartment.

The resident’s son reported that items were missing from his father’s safe including some ammunition and some coins worth an estimated $10,000.

The potential theft of those coins remains under investigation and neither man has been charged with stealing them.

Elliott is also charged with taking ammunition from the victim.

“He is also charged with taking some ammunition,” said Leaman.

He appeared in bond court on Thursday.

“I do find probable cause for the arrest for the burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed,” said the judge.

They were both ordered to have no contact with the victim, who is no longer hospitalized, nor return to the location of the crime.

Police are warning the public to make sure you always keep your valuables locked up.

“It’s important I think to lock things up you can buy a nice safe, you can bolt it to the ground, you want to make stuff harder to steal,” said Leaman.

Both men were released from jail after posting their bonds.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.