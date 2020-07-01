2 women caught on camera pepper spraying Pembroke Pines Dillard’s employee

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two women accused of attacking a loss prevention employee with pepper spray while trying to steal merchandise at a Dillard’s.

The incident occurred at the store in Pembroke Lakes Mall located at 11945 Pines Blvd., after 1:30 p.m., on June 13.

Surveillance footage from the store showed the subjects working together to hide multiple items of clothing in a backpack.

According to police, when a loss prevention employee confronted them, the first subject pepper sprayed their face.

The women fled the scene, leaving the selected clothes behind.

Police describe the first subject as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having long brown braided hair, and the second is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair picked up in a braided bun and brown eyes.

If you have any information that can help identify the subjects, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.