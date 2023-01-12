PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A two-vehicle crash, which caused one vehicle to roll over, sent two people to the hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash on Palm Avenue just south of Taft Street, Thursday morning.

Two people were inside the overturned vehicle.

Once they were freed from the vehicle, the pair were transported to the Memorial Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Palm Avenue south of Taft Street has been shut down in both directions.

Drivers can use Douglas Road or Hiatus Road north and southbound as alternate routes.

