2 men hospitalized after shooting, crash outside Miramar apartments

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Miramar apartment community overnight, causing a car to crash into an entrance gate, sending two men to the hospital and leaving residents in fear for their safety.

According to Miramar Police, Saturday morning’s incident inside the Luma Apartments off the Florida Turnpike and Red Road was a targeted shooting.

Qasem and his neighbors woke to the sound of gunshots just after 5 a.m.

“I thought it was kids just being stupid. It sounded like someone was throwing stuff against our wall or whatever,” said Qasem.

“This morning we woke up to gunshots, nonstop gunshots,” said another resident.

A stray bullet even flew through a window in one of the units. Cameras captured the cracked window.

A resident recorded cellphone video of bloodstains on the ground outside.

“You kind of see the blood. You can see the trail goes all the way there,” he said in the video.

Detectives said the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two victims and gunmen who knew each other.

The men were apparently in their cars at the time of the shooting.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, a car crashed into the community’s front gate and more than 100 shell casings scattered across the parking lot. The gunmen were long gone.

“If they’re shooting over 100 rounds, maybe an automatic or something,” said Qasem.

7News cameras captured paramedics as they took one of the victims into Memorial Regional Hospital. Both patients are expected to survive.

Back at the apartment complex, cleanup was underway for residents who came outside to find their vehicles with bullet holes.

“We don’t live in a perfect world,” said one resident. “I’m just feeling sad because I have to spend money that I don’t have right now.”

Police have not released a description of the shooters, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunmen’s whereabouts, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

