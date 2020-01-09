2 men caught on camera robbing Miramar Family Dollar store

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police need help identifying two men caught on camera robbing a Family Dollar store.

The robbery occurred at the Family Dollar located at 6830 Miramar Parkway, at around 12:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the crooks were armed and demanded money from the cashier before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance cameras captured the two men as they left the store following the robbery.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Need to Identify: These two suspects committed an armed robbery just two hours ago. Help us identify them and you will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000. Call @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/n29RAW4fMH — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) January 9, 2020

If you have any information regarding the robbery and recognize the subjects, call the Miramar Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.