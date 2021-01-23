2 killed in fiery Lighthouse Point crash

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lighthouse Point that left two people dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along the 4900 block of North Federal Highway, Saturday morning.

One vehicle had stopped at an intersection when the other driver rear-ended it.

Cameras captured the two charred vehicles and debris on the roadway.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO detectives continue to investigate.

