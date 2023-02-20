FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A chain-reaction crash caused a highway headache.

The collision happened on Interstate 95 near Davie Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Monday morning.

One car was found on the roof of another vehicle involved in the crash.

Several southbound lanes were blocked for hours following the incident.

Two people were hurt and taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

