INDIAN RIVER (WSVN) – A woman, who said she was a Broward teacher, was arrested again for alleged shoplifting at a Vero Beach Best Buy.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a reported shoplifting at a Best Buy last Tuesday in Vero Beach.

“Yeah, he’s inside,” said one Best Buy employee.

“OK, so it’s two people, correct,” said the deputy.

“Yeah, but she’s in the white Cherokee right now,” said Best Buy employee.

“That’s her over there,” said the deputy.

The deputy’s body camera shows suspected serial shoplifters on the move after allegedly going on a shoplifting spree.

“Hey, sir –sir,” said the deputy. “Come here. Don’t do it.”

The man runs away from the deputy inside the Best Buy parking lot, forcing the deputy to chase him down on foot.

“He’s running southbound [running] hey, stop,” said the deputy.

The deputy was able to tackle the man down and safely get him into custody. Another deputy’s cruiser blocked the driver from fleeing in the white Cherokee.

“Stop the car,” said one deputy.

The driver rolls down her window and tries to plead with a deputy, “I didn’t do anything,” as he approaches the passenger side with his weapon.

The deputies repeatedly told the woman to stop the car and to get out until she finally put the car in park, stepped out, and was detained.

“Hands above your head,” said the deputy.

“What did I do,” said the woman.

“You’re being detained,” said the deputy.

It’s a familiar feeling for the woman, identified as Danielle Marie Lorini, 32, from Coral Springs. She was a Broward teacher but it’s not clear where the 32-year-old worked. Broward County Public Schools officials said she was not an employee.

Law enforcement might say she hasn’t learned her lesson and neither has her alleged accomplice and boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Joseph Causa of Fort Lauderdale.

“Good morning ma’am, you were arrested for grand theft,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer to the pair back on Jan. 29.

Lorini and Causa appeared in bonds court after being busted for five similar thefts at the Best Buy on Bird Road in Southwest Miami-Dade in January.

A total of more than $20,000 in goods was gone.

According to the police report, this alleged crime spree stretches from Indian River County to Southwest Miami-Dade and it was to fund a drug habit.

Now they have another set of mug shots.

Employees at Best Buy in Vero Beach shared their gratitude and relief that these Indian River County Deputies were in the right place at the right time.

“They’ve been hitting Best Buys all over the state of Florida,” said one employee.

“You just don’t know how happy this team is. They got us for seven grand, man,” said said another employee.

“Glad you called us in time, thanks guys,” said the deputy.

In this case, Lorini and Causa are facing a grand theft charge, along with petty theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.

